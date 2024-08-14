Nigerian singer Peruzzi and Influencer Pamilerin revisited their past following Chike's shocking gesture

Recall that the highlife star gifted an online troll the whopping sum of 1 million naira after being ridiculed on Elon Musk's X

Pamilerin called on Peruzzi's attention amid the N1m buzz, and netizens quickly reminded him of the time the ex-DMW singe assaulted him

Nigerian singer Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, aka Peruzzi, and Influencer Pamilerin Adegoke, popularly known as Pam Pam, recently had a moment on Elon Musk's X.

This came after singer Chike rewarded one of his trolls with a whopping of 1 million naira after ridiculing his fame.

Peruzzi and Influencer Pamilerin reacted to Chike's kind gesture on X. Credit: @peruzzivibes, @thepamilerin

Source: Instagram

Following that, Pamilerin took to his page on X to call the attention of the former DMW singer.

Peruzzi immediately replied to the influencer and referred to a physical altercation that had happened between them in 2019.

He wrote:

"1m For Twitter, 4.7m For Hospital. Shege."

See his tweet:

What happened in 2019

Reports from 2019 revealed that the Majesty crooner ordered his bodyguards to slap the influencer over some old tweets criticising him.

Pamilerin, however, confirmed the attack and shared a picture of his red-eye and marks on his face in a series of tweets.

The matter further escalated to the point where Davido and his former signee apologised for the assault.

See Peruzzi and Pamilerin's recent conversation:

Peruzzi and Pamilerin spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

vendorshome:

"That reward is just so s!lly to be because this will encourage ‘bhad’ behavior now. Everyone will feel they can say whatever and be rewarded for it."

shu_ga.berry:

"Peruzzi sef no normal."

thebeninblogger:

"For those that don’t understand, Peruzzi once slapped Pamilerin for trolling him on twitter."

pri.nce.ss_azubuike:

"Omo na that 1m Chike gave to that his hater Dey pain me pass🥹. Which kind grace that guy carry."

olivepraise:

"Who else felt pain about his hater being rewarded massively for trolling him>>>>"

mayorsoj:

"If you like go insult Peruzzi make he track you beat nonsense comot for your body."

@YemiFirstson:

"You want to renew his slap ?"

Peruzzi shares reasons for leaving Davido's label

After the sudden death of upcoming singer Mohbad, fans and music lovers took to social media to call out music executives and their former signees, who left without proper clarity.

Legit.ng reported that the late singer had an alleged resolved issue with Naira Marley’s Marlian House, where he was formerly signed, leading to several assaults before his death.

An inquisitive fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out the young talents that were under Davido’s DMW, requesting to know why they left the singer, and Peruzzi responded.

Source: Legit.ng