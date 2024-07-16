Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin's products, including their price tags, have emerged on social media

The producers, which include miracle and healing water, fastlane water, among others, come with different prices

The likes of Tunde Ednut, Omowunmi Dada, Skales joined Nigerian netizens in reacting to the cleric's new product

Media personality and Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut recently caused a buzz on social media after he drew people's attention to Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin's recently released producers.

The popular cleric had rolled out bottles of anointed water, each serving a different purpose and price tag.

Prophet Fufeyin sells 'Water of Life' for N1k. Credit: prophetjeremiahfunfeyin

Source: Facebook

A look at the photos that emerged online showed the products, which included miracle and healing water, Fastlane water, ‘I must carry twins’ water, and divine victory water, among others, all of which came with their unique price tags.

Sharing the post on his page, Tunde Ednut expressed surprise as he wrote in a caption:

“Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin’s Products. Na wa! Lol.”

See Tunde Ednut's post below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Fufeyin also unveiled spiritual shirts.

Celebrities, others also react to Fufeyin's products

Legit.ng captured reactions from actress Omowunmi Dada, singer Skales, actor Nosa Rex, among others.

skales:

"Lol."

kenepisode1:

"Time to start the arrest this people."

omowunmi_dada

"It’s the promo sales price for me."

babarex0

"Abeg. YouTube water unko. Subscribers and views waters. Abeg o. Make una use am subscribe to Babarextv and Nosarexfamtv. "

mcee_a1

"Na the real money na water be this."

iamnasboi:

"Make I go buy abeg. I dey release next single. I get feeling say e go make my song go viral #Shortskirt."

ifunanya_official

"I love how he made water of life very affordable. I will buy in cartons for daily intake."

queen_modest93

"The earlier we all accept our ancestors and go back to our root (originality) the better for us."

muhammedjamma

"If I buy this water especially the Fast lane own and baba come do soap for me this odd too sure for me as in two factor authentication."

Prophet Fufeyin gives Mohbad's family money

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin donated N10m to late singer Mohbad's family.

Fufeyin explained that the N10m donation was made through his foundation.

His gesture was widely applauded by Nigerians at that time.

Source: Legit.ng