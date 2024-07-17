Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are arguably two of the greatest footballers of all time following their exploits in the game

Togolese legend Emmanuel Adebayor has discussed his preference as the rivalry between the pair continues

Ronaldo and Messi's rivalry spans almost two decades as the duo split 13 Ballon d'Or titles between themselves

Togolese football legend Emmanuel Adebayor has commented on the eternal debate about the greatest player between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo and Messi have shared a staggering 13 Ballon d'Or titles, with the Argentine winning it eight times and the Portuguese having five.

The pair are already in the twilight of their careers respectively due to their age; while Messi is 37, Cristiano Ronaldo is 39.

Emmanuel Adebayor picks Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Lionel Messi in his GOAT debate. Photo Credit: Power Sport Images.

This rivalry is also fuelled by the media and pundits, but footballers have also named their preferences on the subject.

Former Arsenal striker Adebayo admits that the pair are two of the greatest footballers on the planet but said he is more of a Ronaldo fan.

Playing in the striking position could have influenced his decision, as the Togolese legend also scored incredible goals in the Premier League.

Speaking on his choice between Ronaldo and Messi, Adebayor told Sky Sports, as per Sport Skeeda:

“I know I’m going to get criticized, but I prefer Cristiano Ronaldo. For me, he’s the GOAT.

Adebayor played alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid, where he developed a good relationship with the Portuguese.

Adebayor shows off grown daughter

Meanwhile, Adebayor flaunted his young daughter in a new video on social media. Thursday, June 13, 2024, marked the birthday of Adebayor's daughter, Kendra.

To celebrate her special occasion, the retired Togo captain took to social media to show the girl off.

The video on his official Instagram page shows Kendra as a pretty young girl growing tall like her father.

Adebayor tips Guirassy for CAF Player Award

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adebayor snubbed Nigerian duo Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen in the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award race.

After netting a hat-trick in Atalanta's 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final, many had tipped Lookman to claim the prize.

Despite the achievements, Adebayor tipped Guinean striker Serhou Guirassy to win this year's prestigious award.

