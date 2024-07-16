After months of suspicions, the renowned Nigerian songstress Ayra Starr has finally revealed the truth behind her close relationship with Rema

During an interview with the American channel Much Music, Ayra Starr spoke about Rema, what he is to her and how much she holds him dear

Ayra called Rema her mentor and closest friend and even described him as her Greatest Of All Time (GOAT)

Popular Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr, recently addressed a controversial subject about her love life and how it involves her Mavin record label colleague, Rema.

Ayra Starr recently granted the American pop channel Much Music an interview and was forced to address the conversations surrounding her relationship with Rema.

Mavin signee Ayra Starr has finally revealed the type of relationship she shares with her colleague, Rema. Photo credit: @Ayrastarr/@heisrema

She spoke about the Calm Down crooner and what she thinks of him. Ayra revealed that she and Rema don't share any sexual affection; instead, she sees him as a brother and an inspiration.

She further called him her brother from another mother.

"He is my GOAT" - Ayra Star says

The Mavin signee noted that she looks up to Rema in many ways, especially considering the heights he has achieved since breaking into the music industry.

Ayra shared that beyond being a brother, friend, and inspiration to her, she doesn't share anything romantic with the March Am singer.

She also called the Mavin superstar her G.O.A.T.

Watch the trending clip below:

Reactions trail Ayra Starr's interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed Ayra Starr's interview:

"Real recognize real."

"Na small goat shaaa."

"3 mill per show isn't easy.... Tall order of cos usd. I will be inspired, too."

"She no even Dey confident Dey call am goat."

"Nobody come for my friend …or your man which one."

"Rema dey really kpef this gurl."

"Not the rest of the audience being the third wheel. Yall can leave now."

"Bro is completely finished I love it for him."

Ayra Starr meets with Serena Williams

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ayra Starr gave some fashion goals as she turned up at the Balmain Paris Fashion Show in a classy black outfit.

Her top and mini umbrella-like skirt were made of latex material, giving it a shiny look.

The Nigerian star, who also met with Tennis superstar Serena Williams, looked charming in her cute outfit.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

