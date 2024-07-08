A social media man known as Dayo has shared how Davido transformed the lives of some Lekki street boys while he was living in the area

In the viral video, the man said that Davido gives them three meals a day and paid for a man's visa to Canada

Dayo also said that Davido gave another man N7million to set up a boutique despite not knowing the man before

Afro beat singer Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido, has continued to worm his way into the hearts of fans despite the messy custody drama surrounding him and one of his baby mamas.

In a viral video shared by a social media user known as Dayo, the man recounted how the 'Timeless' crooner changed the life and destiny of some street boys in Lekki.

According to him, while the Grammy nominee was living in Lekki, he used to feed hundreds of them three times daily. He also explained that a man got his visa paid for by the music star.

Man shares what Davido to Lekki street boys. Photo credit @davido

Source: Instagram

Man speaks highly of Davido

In the recording, Dayo also mentioned that the musician, who got married a few weeks ago, gave a man N7million to open a boutique.

Recounting more good deeds done by Davido, the man added that the 'Aye' coroner used to come down to play with them. They would sing his songs while he would be dancing for them. They also enjoyed from the largesse of other celebrities that visited the singer's house.

In an attempt to show that he was not lying, he swore by his life as he shared more details about his life at Davido's doorstep.

Below is the video:

Fans react to Dayo's video about Davido

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans about the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamolaskubie:

"Did you know what Olamide Baddo do lowkey too."

@africancelebritygist:

"Public validation of "He is a good man"."

@call_me_skido:

"The rest blogs nor go see this one post o if na bad thing now them go rush posts #30bg4l."

@ayomi_de607:

"That’s we called him Godfather."

@fu_naya_1:

"Wizkid is bigger than Davido."

@itz.eminet:

"Woto woto dey bring money."

@sugardestiny_official:

"Davido baba take your flowers."

@thestudentconnectv:

"Davido, don jazzy and olamide have done more for Nigerians than our politicians."

@herpes_prophet:

"Team David."

Davido shuns man accusing him of assault

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido had replied a man after the viral video of him allegedly assaulting a bouncer at his wedding.

The singer had been called out by a man, who said it was not cool for him to publicly slap the bouncer at the event.

In his response, he sent them all to the gallows and also gave his two cents on how best to live.

Source: Legit.ng