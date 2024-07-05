Moshood Abdulmuiz, aka Muyeez, is Seyi Vibez's newly signed artist who has generated massive attention online, released a new song

The Vibez Inc. label boss hopped on the remix of his signee's song, Emo, which had some emotional words on it.

Fans have, however, praised Seyi Vibez for being intentional about Muyeez and investing so much in him

Nigerians are moved by the words of Muyeez's song, in which he featured his label boss, Oluwaloseyi Balogun, also known as Seyi Vibez.

Many will recall that Seyi Vibez signed a 16-year-old singer, Muyeez, a couple of months ago, after which he released his self-titled extended play, EP - Muyeez.

Seyi Vibez and Muyeez's song gets fans emotional.

Source: Instagram

Muyeez came through with the remix of the track Emo, which he featured Seyi Vibez on. This record is off his third studio album, Hat-Trick, which was released in 2024. This track solidified his space as an emerging new cat in the Nigerian music industry.

Fans have paid rapt attention to Seyi's verse in the song and sensed a rather intense message.

Seyi Vibez revealed that he had no one to invest in him, but he has invested in someone—Muyeez. This got many fans thinking deeply about it.

Reactions to Seyi Vibez's and Muyeez's song

See some reactions to the lyrics below:

@thisiskingx:

"Powerful words!"

@mr_keanvic:

"This muyeez boy will go places, he very talented but he needs to complete school first . Also his parents needs to watch him well."

@mikeadiges:

"Still zinoleesky is ahead of Seyi vibez."

@beebs_amala:

"If you don’t love seyi vibes you dey miss man is soo intentional with the lyrics even in his own dialect."

@iampopolee1:

"That Guy is Super Natural Akanda Omo Ni Seyi Vibez."

@kvng_psalm:

"Lyrical genius."

@successful.pablo643:

"Shut up Seyi Dapper invest in You."

Seyi Vibez receives new Lamborghini Urus

Singer Seyi Vibez is the latest Nigerian celebrity to acquire a brand new Lamborghini Urus worth millions of naira.

A viral video showed the singer who made it to the BET Awards 2024 nominee seated on the new whip.

Seyi Vibez's acquisition comes barely a few days after his supposed rival, Portable, was arrested over unpaid debt.

