Isaac Fayose, the brother of the former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, has slammed music producer, Samklef, for stating that he was behind VDM's arrest

VDM was arrested and regained his freedom shortly after fighting with Iyabo Ojo and Paul Okoye, among other people

When some people were tracing the reason for his arrest, the music producer said he was behind it, and it did not go down well with Isaac

In the wake of the release of media personality, Martina Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), Isaac Fayose, reacted to Samklef's claim that he was responsible for the former's arrest.

Isaac, who is a social commentator and the brother of the former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, noted that VDM was bigger than Samklef.

VDM was arrested for a petition submitted by a politician whom he accused of defrauding a Nigerian based in America to the tune of N300m.

His arrest came at a time when he was fighting with different people including actress Iyabo Ojo, her lover - Paul Okoye, and business mogul, Obi Cubana over Chivido 2024. The issue has escalated and more people are now involved.

Isaac said Samklef, real name Samuel Oguachuba, cannot come to Nigeria because there are several petitions against him, including his. Besides, he is homeless in the United States and did not have the power to arrest VDM.

Peeps react to Isaac Fayose's video

Several social media users have reacted to Isaac Fayose's video. See some of the comments below:

@sapmullar:

"Oga, you day lie."

@topzeal55:

"Na Iyabo Ojo arrest ham, but truly, the guy suppose don stop all the defamation, those words fit cause lots of havoc."

@chris_money_aj:

"I too go like you sir, Samkelf nah mugu man, VDM, the online EFCC God bless you for the good work."

@marokeofficial:

"Samklef no get shame. Person wey him family no get better house."

@prince_smart_coker.1:

"VDM is the Fela of our generation. Na the people wey dey arrest am go tire. We dey your back VDM."

@lamyourancestor:

"So, Samklef is homeless both home and abroad...Lol."

Fayose asks Iyabo and VDM to settle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isaac Fayose had lent his voice to the issue between Iyabo Ojo and Verydarkman.

Both parties were at loggerheads as VDM used insulting words to drag Iyabo Ojo after she attended Davido's wedding.

VDM also tackled Paul Okoye, Iyabo's lover, after he intervened in the issue and asked Davido to choose between them.

