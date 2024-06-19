Nigerian international music star Davido is in the news again days after Street-pop sensation Portable called him out and accused him of reaping him

A trending video of a UK-based uprising Afrobeats artist, Robby Law, calling out the Timeless crooner, Davido, has gone viral

In his viral clip, Robby Law accused Davido of collecting over N28m from him for them to do a song together, but the former DMW boss refused to release the song

International Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, better known as Davido, recently trended online after a video of an uprising artiste, Robby Law, took to social media to call him out.

Robby Law accused Davido of defrauding him a sum of £15k (N28m). The UK-based singer alleged that the money was what he paid Davido for them to do a song together.

UK based singer Robby Law calls out Davido, accuses him of defrauding him. Photo credit: @davido/@itsrobbylaw

Source: Instagram

He noted that the song was recorded over four years ago, and he has been waiting for the track to be released, but Davido has refused.

"He said the song is old" - Robby Law

The UK-based singer shared in the trending clip that the last time he contacted Davido about the song, the Afrobeats star told him to go and bring more money so they could record new music together.

He said Davido told him that their song from five years ago is old and wouldn't be a hit.

In the viral clip, Robby Law was emotional while discussing his issue with Davido.

Robby Law's video comes days after Portable accused Davido of wrongly advising him and using him for clout.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting when Dammy Krane went online to call out Davido and accused him of owing him money.

Watch Robby Law's video below:

Reactions as Robby Law tackles Davido

Here are some of the comments that trailed Robby Law's video after he called out Davido:

@djreeves_uk8701:

"My Brother, when you are ready, you go release the song by your self. Abi you no pay?"

@endylight1:

"You sure say you get 28million naira 5 years ago? I just they ask so I go know how to help you."

@andrew.morefundz:

"Point of correction £15,000 wasn’t 28m naira 5years ago."

@cindy_official1111:

"I don leave 30bg biko everyday dragging… please FC family any space."

@gifted_okon:

"Go him wedding on 26 of June no disturb us abeg!"

@rosythrone:

"Wizkid FC gather here let’s be proud of our idolo. Too much peace one finish us."

@bhadboy_scott:

"You keep quiet they blame you. You voice out they come for you. Negativity full this gram smh."

@ujumelu9:

"I honestly don’t want to believe that Davido falls into trouble every market day I thought we are UNAVAILABLE."

