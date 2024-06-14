Later Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, has made an audio recording and heaped curses on those taunting her about her husband's death

The lady had refused to do a DNA test and many have been insisting that it must be done, she made the video for such people

She noted that if truly she has a hand in her husband's death, all the curses people have been raining on her should stick to her and her kid

Wunmi, the widow of late singer, Ilerioluwa Mohbad Aloba, has finally addressed those who are not ready to allow her breath over the death of the singer.

The mother of one made an audio recording and rained curses on those who have been saying she has a hand in the death of her man.

According to her, if truly she had a hand in his death, all the curses and negative things people have been saying about her would come to pass.

Wunmi, widow of late Mohbad curses haters. Photo credit @iammohbad

Wunmi rain more curses

Not done heaping curses, she faced her enemies and said if truly she does not have a hand in her late husband's death, all the curses people have been throwing at her would bounce back on their heads.

Recall that Wumi's father-in-law had accused her of having a hand in his son's death. The two have been at logger heads on the issue of getting a DNA test done for his grandson, Liam, who she had for late Mohbad.

Below is the audio:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Wunmi about her late husband. Here are some of the comments below:

@abbeylincoln047:

"Nobody is cursing you, we just asking why is hard to do dna and clear the air and let the boy have good upbringing, does that sound rude or cuase to you?"

@mobatcakes:

"The curse of a widow! Hmmm, I pity some people sha. Few years time, they'll start running from one mountain to another seeking solution. It is well o."

@megachild01:

"DNA button werey."

@jacobtrust:

"DNA next madam."

@holla_star:

"Iranu ti e gon por eh baby, when you know your eyes will not stay one place, why do marry musician? Mohbad, don composed orisisrisi ashawo songs for you tired, how we wan take defend u now, u self get problem o."

@francisgbete:

"DNA will need."

@lavivi.01:

"Na so DNA come hard."

@mohbaddisciple:

"All of you in the comments still saying DNA and you still need an explanation of what happened to Mohbad just know those curse are also for you."

@awudi_ama:

"Madam why you no wan do DNA? All dis one na story story."

@oluwaloniglory_07:

"DNA Omowunmi please.

@getfamiliar9ja

"DNA is important sha thats all."

