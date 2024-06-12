Music lovers across the globe are in high spirits as news of Seyi Vibez being featured on Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake's new album, just hit the internet

The Afro-fusion artists left whispers on the lips of their fans after Asake publicly declared love for one of Seyi's songs

A Twitter user took the bird app, where it was revealed that the Different Pattern crooner featured on Asaka's album

Who would have thought that Seyi Vibez and Asake would ever be on the same track, not to talk about being guest features on each other's albums?

It's such a beautiful time to witness the brotherly love between both artists. Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lonely At The Top singer publicly owned his love for Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, aka Seyi Vibez.

Fans react to news of Seyi Vibez's possible feature on Asake's album. @seyi_vibezs, @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Also, Mavin Record signee Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, widely known as Ayra Starr, did a good job getting both artists to feature on her album, The Year I Turned 21.

This move shocked many music lovers, who wondered how she managed to pull such a stunt.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Will Seyi truly feature on Asake's album?

The internet has reported that Seyi Vibez is a guest feature on Asake's forthcoming album, Lungu Boy.

The alleged sworn rivals are both at the top of their games, so a collaboration would benefit the entertainment industry.

See the post here:

Reactions trail news of Seyi Vibez & Asake

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@jamesbash68:

"I think everyone is happy now."

@cleaverboi_:

"Next will be Zino x Seyi Vibez."

@ifeboi2:

"NSNV I need to get a JBL speaker."

@rich_pablo_101:

"Y’all should calm para boi is coming."

@am_official_menduza:

"They have already recorded the song before Asake post Different Parter on IG story."

@holla.rmhilekan:

"We can’t wait for this jam button."

Asake Declares Love for Seyi Vibez Song

Asake recently shared a comment on his Instagram story about his colleague, Seyi Vibez, which got people talking.

In the viral post, Asake declared his love for Seyi Vibez's hit track 'Different Pattern', and noted that he enjoys the song.

The Afro-fusion singer rarely posts online to discuss other artists and their crafts, but this recent comment shocked many.

Source: Legit.ng