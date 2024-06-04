Music stars D'banj and Don Jazzy have warmed hearts with their show of respect for each other

D'banj recently posted a video of him paying a visit to Don Jazzy's residence to hand him an invite to his 20th-anniversary dinner

Towards the end of the video, the former Mohits music stars embraced each other like brothers

Nigerian singer and entertainer Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D'banj or Koko Master, has shared an adorable video from his visit to his former label mate Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy's residence.

Sharing the video on social media, D'banj handed Don Jazzy an invitation to his 20th anniversary dinner.

D'banj invites Don Jazzy to his show. Credit: @iambangalee @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

The Koko Master stressed that his journey in the Nigerian music industry would be incomplete without Don Jazzy.

"My 20 year journey cannot be complete without It’s @donjazzy again! Giving him the invite to my anniversary dinner was a moment filled with nostalgia . As we both celebrate 20 years in the industry, I’m reminded of the countless memories and milestones we’ve shared together," D'banj wrote.

Watch video as D'banj hugs Don Jazzy below:

Don Jazzy and D'banj were former co-owners of the defunct label Mo'hits before they parted ways in 2012.

Netizens react to Don Jazzy's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

myselfvictormedia:

"Seeing this two always brings joy to millions of Nigerians Don Jazzy is a really soft person inside. He loves D'banj dearly."

nefe_o:

"The best duo. The Don and the koko master."

jshinaofficial:

"The king and another king greatness in this video."

sascobreez:

"I love dbanj because he is a lovely person they both started the music business together."

mafofunola_101_dodolee:

"Two masters Don and Banga congrat."

tobicent:

"@iambangalee Banglee of the Lee temple- who think say 20 years for the industry easy make them run am."

D'banj and Don Jazzy team up to surprise Macaroni

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mr Macaroni sparked massive reactions online as two of his favourites, D'Banj and Don Jazzy, stormed his house to celebrate with him.

D'banj, who recently reconciled with Don Jazzy, were both at Mr Macaroni's house to give him the best birthday gift he's ever had, according to the skit maker.

Don Jazzy was seen doing a special dance routine with D'Banj for Debo.

Source: Legit.ng