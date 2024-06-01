D'banj has granted an interview where he admired his colleagues who have grown up children, who were born outside marriage

According to him, during his time, once a singer has a baby mama or a child outside marriage the career of the person was gone

He noted that he confronted those who have for not telling him the advantage that comes with it because their children are now grown

Nigerian singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, professionally known as D'banj has generated massive reactions with what he said during an interview.

The philanthropist was a guest on Beat 99.9 FM, where he spoke about his career and why he does not have a baby mama.

According to him, during his time, anyone, who had a child outside wedlock had automatically ended their career. He noted that his generation didn't encourage such attitude.

D'banj says he confronted his colleagues

Speaking more about having children outside wedlock, the Koko Master as he was fondly called noted that he had to ask 2Baba why he didn't tell him about the advantage of having kids before marriage.

He explained that those who had baby mamas now have grown up kids, who are now teenagers, despite the fact that they are just in their 30s or 40s.

D'banj advises colleagues

Dishing out advice to his colleagues, the singer, who apologised to Don jazzy months ago, said that it was all about the state of mind.

He opined that for people willing to have children outside wedlock, they must be financially ready for their action.

Below is the video:

