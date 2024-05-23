Wunmi, the daughter-in-law of Joseph Aloba, has petitioned the police and alleged threat to her life and that of her son

According to her, the man has been cyberstalking her and defaming her character, she asked him to apologise

If not, she will slam him with a N50million lawsuit as damaged as she claimed he used TikTok to threaten her

The DNA saga between the widow of late Mohbad, Wunmi Aloba, and the singer's father seemed not to be ending anytime soon.

Legit.ng had reported that Joseph Aloba, Mohbad's father, claimed that his son was killed because of DNA. He disclosed that if the test was done, the secret behind his son’s death would be revealed.

In a new development, the mother of one has petitioned the Assistance Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 Command, Lagos state. It was stated that Aloba has been threatening her life and that of her son.

Wunmi writes petition against Mohbad's father. Photo credit@iammohabd/mohbad_dad

Source: Instagram

Wunmi wants to sue father-in-law

In the petition dated May 20, 2024, Wunmi asked her father-in-law to apologise or face a lawsuit.

According to her, she would slam him with a lawsuit worth N50 million. She noted that he has been cyberstalking her on TikTok.

Recall that Wunmi had stated that she will not do a DNA test after Mohbad's father insisted on it.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the move made by Wunmi. Here are some of the comments below:

@iyemaale:

"@Mohbad_dad ,Mr Aloba shld sue her for #100m for not honouring the court order to do DNA test. Let Season 3 start!."

@cheers_kween_:

"Will this ever end."

@happydelious:

"Smart girl."

@iam__fortunate:

"She can petition but can't do DNA."

@abanik_official:

"E sure for this girl."

@susan.adepoju.319:

"Go do dna."

@ruchino26:

"long overdue."

@officially_jayswag:

"You can’t hide from the DNA test if you like arrest the papa you are a foolish girl to dey fight your late husband father bec he ask you for a dna test or for you to come out and tell us what happened to mohbad because like it or not.",

@simply_temidayo:

"Well done Wunmi."

@miss__jenny___:

"We are tired Abeg go n do the dna make we rest."

Source: Legit.ng