Yemi Alade has reacted to claims that men have prevented her from getting awards because they throw advances at her which she rejects

She said that she was in her house when she read the news about her and she was not happy about it

The singer slammed the people behind the rumour and advised them to be busy with their lives

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, is not happy about the news that had gone viral about her career and the fact that she has not bagged an award.

Legit.ng had reported that fans had reacted after it was claimed that men were the reason she had not bagged any award as a singer in the entertainment industry.

In her post on her Instagram story, she said the people behind the rumour are stupid and jobless. She also called them unintelligent as she claimed that the interview was false news.

Yemi Alade reacts with mime

In the short write up, she said she was at home when she read the interview. She posted a mime to show her reaction and how she was dancing and celebrating when she came across the news.

The Johnny crooner who performed at the opening of AFCON gave the people behind the rumor more unprintable names.

See the post here:

Yemi Alade makes history

Legit.ng had reported that Alade made history at the Miden24 in Cannes.

The singer who was at the Vannes Festival was made an ambassador of Midem24 and was honoured with a special medal.

With the feat, she joined the likes of Stewart Copeland, and Jean Michel as she also became the first Nigerian artist to stamp her prints at the Cannes.

Yemi Alade talks about marriage

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Yemi Alade finally opened up on marriage and why she was not yet in one.

The Shekere crooner spoke during an interview with Cool FM on the increased rate of people getting married.

According to the 34-year-old singer, people get married all the time, and it even gets worse at the end of the year, especially now that people love to put private moments on social media.

