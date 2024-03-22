Derd Production, the record label of highlife singer, Godwin Kabaka, has announced the demise of the singer at the age of 77

According to the record label, the late maestro co-founded the popular Oriental Brothers Band in the 70s and he revolutionized highlife in Nigeria

He made quality highlife music and produced 14 albums during his solo career and he experimented with Ezebongo rhythms

Godwin Kabaka, the pioneer and revolutionizer of highlife music in Nigeria has passed on at 77. His record label, Derd Production announced the sad news on Friday, March 2024.

It was stated that Kabaka co-founded the popular Igbo musical band, Oriental Brothers Band in 1973. He later left to start his solo career and formed his band, The Kabaka International Guitar Band in 1976.

Highlife ace singer Godwin Kabaka dies at 77.

Source: Getty Images

Kabaka was a songwriter

The late icon was a songwriter, and guitarist whose contagious highlife music delighted many music lovers.

Kabaka released 14 albums and produced hit music including 'Mangala Special'. He experimented with Ezebongo rhymes to demonstrate his versatility and ingenuity.

Kabaka collaborated with others

The music artiste collaborated with The Imo City Band to show that he was a legend in Highlife music.

In 2023, he released an album, 'The Return of Kabaka'. The album was well received and it ranked among the top 100 albums in the world. It also received over a million streams on major platforms.

