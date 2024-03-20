Kizz Daniel has commenced a new challenge for his new song titled 'Showa' as he announced the sum of N5 million as the grand prize

The Twe Twe crooner, however, added that while the female winner will get N4 million, the male counterpart will receive N1 million

Kizz Daniel's announcement didn't go down well with many of his fans and followers, especially male netizens

Talented singer and songwriter Daniel Anidugbe 'Kizz Daniel' has left people talking after he announced the commencement of a challenge for his new song, ‘Showa’, adding that the winner will get a grand prize of N5 million.

Kizz, who was recently involved in an exchange with trolls over his wife's appearance, took to his social media timeline to reveal that most of his fans will pick the winner of his Showa Challenge.

Modella and Saga jump on Kizz Daniel's Showa Challenge. Credit: @kizzdaniel

He, however, stirred reactions after he stated that the female winner would be getting N4 million while the male counterpart would get N1 million only.

The Twe Twe singer also posted a video showcasing BBNaija reality stars Saga and Modella displaying their acting skills as they jumped on the challenge.

Kizz Daniel wrote in a caption:

“5m for the best duo on this challenge – 4m for the woman , 1m for the man Y’all be the Judge #SHOWACHALLENGE BY @sagadeolu & @apet_modella”.

See the singer's post below:

‘Showa’ is a love song from Kizz Daniel’s recently released EP album titled ‘TZA.'

Reactions as Kizz Daniel announces different cash gifts

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as netizens expressed displeasure at the singer's action. Read them below:

jiganbabaoja:

"Why you go share our money like that??"

queenbee_plus:

"What did man do to man. How will you just give man 1m our of 5m. Justice for men abeg."

micheal.energy:

"Weytin man do man for this life eeh bros God Dey o."

iamsirclinto:

"Watin man do man Vado 1m for man 4m for woman."

ubigho_omena:

"Why you go give 1 million to man and 4 million to woman wetin man do man? Ehn baby."

