Nigerian singer Joeboy has sparked massive reactions on social media as his comments, days after his former boss unfollowed him on Instagram, went viral

Joeboy recently exited Mr Eazi's record label EmPawa, and it seems his things didn't end on a good note between both parties

The young singer has now released a series of tweets that have been attributed to his acrimonious exit

Nigerian singer Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, aka Joeboy, recently got people talking online with comments he shared on his social media pages.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Mr Eazi and his billionaire heiress wife, Temi Otedola, unfollowed Joeboy on Instagram days after he unceremoniously announced his exit from their record label.

Joeboy's recent comments created a stir online days after his former boss, Mr Eazi, and his wife, Temi Otedola, unfollowed him on all social media platforms.

Cause of rift between Joeboy and Eazi

The Alcohol singer used to be signed to EmPawa, a record label Temi Otedola's husband owns.

Days after leaving EmPawa, Joeboy went on Joey Akan's podcast, where he spoke about his exit from Mr Eazi's record label even though the terms of his exit had yet to be finalized.

Hours after Joeboy's interview aired, Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola unfollowed their former signee on all social media platforms.

The young singer has now reacted to his former boss and his wife's response to his interview with Joey Akan.

See Joeboy's tweets that's got people talking:

Here's another tweet:

See how netizens reacted to Joeboy's tweets

Here are some of the comments that trailed Joeboy's tweets:

@tumzvintage:

"I'm no longer seeking help from people, if you tell people your problems the only thing they give you is advice, not solutions. God is the only helper if you believe."

@ii_am_dml:

"Nobody dey advice rich man like you."

@TheSamuelOkin:

"You are lucky sha, 1 helper tan yan yan?"

@iamzeelee:

"You sef see helper for this economy."

@baryorh_:

"The one helper sef na still promise."

@sammy_jay140:

"99 advisers, 0 transfer."

@kenszn1:

"After Shalipopi na you baba."

@igbo_name:

"How many talented artists have you sign."

@Chimeziestan17:

"When did you start signing bro, wey u sef wan start to dey sign person."

Joeboy says Portable is his role model

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Joeboy got people talking with a revelation he made to his fans during an online conversation.

The singer revealed to his fans that the biggest role model in the Nigerian music industry is the controversial singer, Portable.

However, fans reacted to the comment, noting that what Joeboy said was a subtle shade aimed at the Afrostreet singer.

