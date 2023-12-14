Money Gee and Bolisco have exchanged words over a song Bolisco composed and featured him in

After the song was released, Bolisco introduced Money Gee to Wizkid but Money Gee went ahead to do another song for Wizkid

When Wizkid gave Money Gee N20million,, he didn't share it with Bolisco but he wants to collect royalty from Bolisco's song

Fast-rising hype man, Money Gee also known as God over Everything, and his former bestie Bolisco have engaged in a social media war over a song they sang together.

Bolisco composed the song and featured Money Gee in it. He also introduced the hype man to Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid who appreciated their song.

However, Money Gee went ahead to do another special song for Wizkid, and the singer gave him N20 million as a reward for his effort.

Months after the feature, Bolisco's song became a hit and he started making money. It was then Money Gee remembered that he had made a song with Bolisco, he requested royalty from the singer and the two of them clashed.

Bolisco accuses Money Gee of spending his N20million alone

In the video sighted on social media, Bolisco stated that Money Gee did not remember him when he got the N20 million from Wizkid so he shouldn't ask for his portion in the song he wrote and featured him in.

They two have been exchanging words since then. This is coming after Money Gee went to his fans and begged for my money. He told them that he had finished spending the money Wizkid gave him.

Fans react to the misunderstanding between Bolisco and Money Gee

Netizens have reacted to the exchange of words between Bolisco and Money Gee. Here are some of the comments below.

@olaoluwa.godwin:

"Business is business u go give him share if him carry u go court him go win u all theses thugs doing music u don’t know law."

@ayobami2323678990:

"I de go unfollow dat guy aje, i pasonally hate guyz with greed, dem go de act like say na u get problem pass, imagine 20million u no pick call again."

@deecrypsventures:

"You see problems of doing business with illiterates that aren’t that much exposed. Business is business brother regardless of what it is ,greed and entitlement are two different things."

@horlami_27:

"Alaye don almost spend money finish con remember song ."

@loverichie10:

"This GOE na Baba oloriburuku and greedy person I no fit get friend like him."

@drexxolata:

"This guy no get sense if no be him wey redo the song with Wizkid song you think say them go know you Abi you go see steams ?"

@say_hi_to_cypher_chas:

"Make this werey just no say If not for GOE Popsy for no post that song oo ."

@hibee444':

"This bolisco sha , well it’s not an entitlement, wizzy no give all of u money he gave him ,and u have agreement concerning the song u ft him so ur right is to pay him regardless."

@fearless_damshow:

"You always run to comment section buh you don't comment.. You yes I'm talking to you."

@mr_infinity20':

"Money don remain Wazo!!! Owo ti ku waso."

Wizkid was sighted at a club dancing to Money Gee's song

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had gone to have fun and was seen dancing and vibing to the song sang by Money Gee.

He had a glass of drink in his hands as he showed off his happiness.

Fans took to the comment section to shower him with compliments.

Source: Legit.ng