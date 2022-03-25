Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, was slated as one of the top artistes to perform at the Afronation concert to take place in Puerto Rico

However, the Twice As Tall crooner backed out of the show and tendered his apologies on social media

The show organisers tried to compensate for Burna’s absence by replacing him with Rick Ross but numerous fans still asked for refunds

Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently stepped down from performing at the much anticipated Afro Nation concert.

Taking to his social media page, the music star noted that he was sad not to be able to attend the show in Puerto Rico due to circumstances beyond his control. He also promised to make it up to his fans.

Burna Boy apologises after backing out of Afro Nation. Photos: @burnaboygram, @tooxclusive

Source: Instagram

Afro Nation replaces Burna Boy with Rick Ross

Seeing as Afro Nation had lost one of its major performers, the show organisers tried to salvage the situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

On their official Instagram page, Afro Nation apologised to fans and explained that they had been informed by Burna Boy’s team that the singer would not be able to make it.

They however noted that they had secured a replacement in the person of top American rapper, Rick Ross, who stepped in at the last minute to deliver a show.

See their post below:

Fans ask for refunds to be made

Soon after the announcement was made online of Rick Ross replacing Burna Boy at Afro Nation, it raised mixed reactions from fans. Many of them asked for their money to be returned.

Read some comments below:

3mpressmeta_:

“Rick Ross? Hell Nah .”

Bkidane22:

“Run me my money back.”

Anissakebab:

“Give me my money back.”

Abicadabruhh:

“Rick Ross does not fit the lineup tho I’m confused on how yall making decisions with people money.”

Futuresomething_:

“I love Rick Ross but that’s not equivalent to Burna Boy .”

Deejayfuegonc:

“How in the hell ya have sooo many of the top artists backing out “last minute” sh*it feeling like Fyre Festival 2.0.”

Gpeezy33:

“False advertising at this point. This is highway robbery. We have paid wayyyy too much money to accommodate a concert with this many flaws.”

Rick Ross performs

Videos also made the rounds online of Rick Ross’ performance at the Afro Nation concert. See below:

Interesting.

Burna Boy's mother dances like a rockstar on stage as singer performs in Ireland

Top Nigerian singer Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, has once again earned the admiration of fans over the tremendous support she shows her son.

It is not strange to see Mama Burna dancing on stage whenever her son performs but this time around, she took things up a notch.

Just recently, while Burna Boy was performing at an event in Ireland, his mother was also seen on stage dancing energetically.

Her dance moves impressed many seeing as she is not a young woman but was able to move powerfully. Bose's dancing was also captured on video and it went viral on social media.

Source: Legit.ng