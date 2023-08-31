Popular German football star Benjamin Paa Kwesi Henrichs of RB Leipzig declared Burna Boy his favourite Afrobeats singer

Well known for his outstanding skills on the pitch, Henrichs praised Burna's unique blend of Afro-fusion sound and fascinating lyrics

In a video shared by sports writer Oma Akatugba, he sang along to some of the self-proclaimed African Giant's songs and also spoke about Davido and Wikzid

Benjamin Heinrichs, a Ghanaian footballer from Germany, has named Burna Boy as his favourite Afrobeats singer.

In a video released by sports journalist Oma Akatugba, he sang along to several of African Giant's songs.

Benjamin Heinrichs praises Burna Boy, sings some of his popular singles Credit: @bennyeinrichs, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The German DFL Pokal champion, spoke with John Jackson and mentioned the Last Last crooner when asked to choose between Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy.

The athlete enumerated some of Burna's hits and grooved to them, expressing how his music affects him.

"You know on the low, It's plenty. You know, it's good vibes. Davido and Wizkid are also very good," he added.

See the video below

Source: Legit.ng