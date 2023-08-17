Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is now making headlines over his collaboration with American rapper, Travis Scott

An audio leaked online of the Nigerian star and the US rapper’s song together and it caused a major buzz

Netizens were divided about the song as they all shared their hot takes and mixed reviews on the leaked audio

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, and US rapper Travis Scott are in the news over their alleged song together.

An audio recently leaked on social media and it was alleged to be the song between Wizkid and Travis.

In the snippet, a person thought to be Wizkid was heard singing before someone else, presumed to be Travis also started to rap on the beat.

Listen to the audio below:

Wizkid and Travis Scott song causes stir

Shortly after the audio made the rounds on social media, it drew a series of mixed reactions from netizens. While some of them praised the track, others did not seem too pleased with it.

Read some of the comments from netizens below:

This tweep said Wizkid can never miss:

Another netizen described the track as average:

Musty added that it was little wonder the song never got released:

This tweep said Wizkid would never release the song:

Kehinde said he’s tired of this version of Wizkid who doesn’t release his good songs:

Abefe described the track as another Essence:

Another netizen called it trash:

A 30bg fan called the track a flop:

Another tweep wrote:

