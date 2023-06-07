Ace Nigerian singer, Davido recently made a sweet revelation about his personality during the trending 24-hour-long interview he had with popular YouTuber Tayo Aina

One of the highlights of "24 Hours with Davido" was an excerpt of the trending clip where the OBO said with so much conviction that he loves to make people happy

The Afrobeat maestro made this statement while also noting that his reason for always trying to make other people happy is because he knows how it feels like to be sad and truly depressed

A clip where the internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Davido spoke about his altruistic desire to constantly make people around him truly happy and always willing to put a smile on the face of his loved ones.

The singer made this revelation during a discussion with YouTuber Tayo Aina while shooting the "24-hours with Davido" documentary.

Ace Nigerian singer Davido trends online after an excerpt from his 24-hour documentary went viral. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Where he said I hate seeing people feel bad or sad, "I just hate it," Davido said. He noted that his hatred of seeing people feeling sour or sad is the main drive behind his conviction to try to make others happy.

Watch the excerpt from "24 Hours with Davido" where he made the statement:

See how netizens reacted to the clip of Davido confirming his selfless conviction about happiness

@thecreativedeji:

"Never watched a 40-minute video on YouTube until yesterday."

@thejesulobagrace:

"How he kept shouting Tayo Aina films. Seeing the work that actually goes in too. The part he wanted to sleep and was tired, and yet you could see him exude love and happiness! Loveddddddd the video."

@techbro1.0:

"I love the fact , that he was so real with you, the energy and hardwork , I totally became Davido's fans ,I went back an stream timeless album allday."

@germinita:

"When he said. “Tayo pitch your ideas make I sponsor you” man got jokes."

@ada_corner:

The part where he actually said “ I watch your videos Tayo.“

@britney_omi:

"Fav was him talking about how he and chi met in school❤️."

@imoheboh:

"I truly enjoyed this. Fell more in love with YOU, Davido and Dammy Twitch."

@_andysly:

"I’ve watched this video over three times and I just keep smiling through it all…. The Love and positive energy Davido exhumes is on another level!! love Tayo!!"

