Morachi has returned to the music space to cement himself as one of the Afrobeat legends

The singer, born in Bariga, Lagos and known for his artistic dexterity, announced his return with two songs

Morachi said he would be closer to his fans than ever with beautiful tunes and solid performance

Nigerian singer and Afrobeat legend, Morachi, has made a majestic return to the music space with infectious and hit singles, "Sarafina" and "Ook-Up.

The new tunes, filled with captivating melodies and irresistible vibes, showcase Morachi’s remarkable artistry and ability to create captivating sounds that deeply resonate with listeners.

Born Richie Akuba in Bariga Lagos state, Morachi came into the limelight with his 2007 single “Hapuya Lyke Dat” before taking a musical break.

Lagos-based Afrobeat star Morachi is back with a banger in Sarafina.

With his return with “Sarafina and Ook-Up”, the singer showed artistic prowess with his blend of Igbo and Yoruba, capturing the attention of Afrobeat listeners with its irresistible melodies and rhythmic beats.

Beautiful blend of perfect sounds

In ‘Sarafina’, he blends traditional Afro sounds with contemporary elements, creating a refreshing sonic experience. Morachi's velvety-smooth vocals effortlessly glide over the vibrant instrumentation, delivering lyrics that express love, passion, and the enchantment of human connection.

“Ook-Up”, however, explores modern relationships and the thrill of new connections, quickly. It’s an anthem for those seeking a lively and vibrant musical experience.

I am unique and fearless

Speaking with Legit.ng, Morachi said what makes his sound unique is he is always fearless with sound, adding that his power lies in his ability to use Yoruba and English effortlessly.

“I am fearless when it comes to exploring. No one in the industry crafts the combination of Igbo and Yoruba and slogans like I do.

“To my fans, I have a few more years to deliver amazing uplifting songs to the ears of my fans. And I’ll be closer to them more than ever,” he said.

