Burna Boy recently travelled to St Kitts and Nevis, where he was given a kingly welcome

Videos capturing the singer's arrival have surfaced on social media, leaving his fans excited

Meanwhile, the African Giant recently broke records after his songs hit a billion streams on Audiomack

Burna Boy is currently in St Kitts and Nevis for his music festival, and videos capturing his arrival on the island have gone viral.

The singer who arrived the country to perform at the St. Kitts music fest slated for June 22 to June 24, received a kingly welcome on his arrival.

The festival is to showcase a diverse mix of Soca, Soul, R&B, Jazz, Reggae and more.

In one video, he is seen at the airport dancing to the music provided by the native drummers.

In another video, the singer is seen having a swell time as some dancers in full costumes deliver a beautiful performance before proceeding to take some photos with the music star.

Social media users react to videos of Burna Boy in St Kitts

Fans have reacted to the videos with many of them hailing the African Giant over his jovial nature.

__nadou:

"So authentic, love it."

spectrum_876:

"We don’t have to ask who is bigger worldwide."

wit_tee_girl46:

"He is so humble. He appreciates the Love that everyone gives him. I pray God's continued blessing. Odogwo don't change!!!"

ekeleme_daniel:

"ODOGWU for every reason."

jhorn1920:

"Burna be like MTN for this music matter. ODG for a reason. New cat tho."

iamdanekeh:

"I always enjoy watching Burna."

leponky:

"Welcomed like a king."

