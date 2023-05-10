A video clip of a Nigerian clergyman singing a secular song by Afrobeat artist Spyro in a church to a newly wedded couple has sparked reactions online

In the viral clip, the clergyman, whose name at the moment is yet to be identified, was heard and seen using the lyrics from the viral song to pass a message to the newly wedded

The owner of the song Spyro reacted to the viral clip noting that seeing spiritual leaders use his tune and lyrics to educate gladdens his heart and helps affirm that he is on the right path

A viral clip of a Nigerian priest preaching in the church to a newly married couple about their wedding day with lyrics from the song 'Who's Your Guy' by Afrobeat artist Spryo has sparked reactions online.

The preacher, during the conjugal sermon, noted the lyrics of the song should be taken in its spiritual context and not just for the vibe.

He further noted that some of the words and phrases in the track carry a lot of value and message relatable for newlyweds.

"I want my music to make an Impact not just only for parties" - Spyro

The 'Who's Your Guy' crooner Spyro reacted to the clip, sharing it on his page and noting that it gladdens his heart to see spiritual leaders use his work for righteous things because that was his sole aim.

See the viral clip below:

See the comments the viral clip stirred online

@stella_abbyy:

"You are changing the life of a lot youth and artists perspective without even knowing it I hope every upcoming artist learns from you."

@tesjagz:

"The song has this aura that speaks of love in different ways."

@thomaskayh:

"Correct! It's great to see you cling to God even as you turn into the world super star. This is a paradigm shift in our music industry, and you are pioneering that."

@dharmie_1:

"Priest wey sabi God bless your home."

@aisha_maleeshaa:

"Ahhh na this kain church wedding I Dey like attend. So beautiful to watch."

@victor_osuwasule:

"That’s he even gets the lyrics correct is please which church is this I wan to start attending."

@briareousx:

"See as bridal and groom train dey form NOT KNOWING THE SONG. Rev. Fr. Wey sabi gan."

@ajen_annang:

"Priest of the most high ."

@beepluzfabrics:

"Fr Opogah . God bless you Padrè. Fada Olorùn tiwa."

@precious_ibini:

"Father innocent na cruise master normally."

@iamifeladun:

"This is the prettiest thing I’ve seen today and it’s the first reel of the day, I’m glad I saw this I feel like crying."

Spyro goes spiritual and reveals how 'Sapa' dealt with him until his recent big break

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigeria's fast-rising act Spyro recently got all emotional and spiritual, relieving his horrible experiences before making it to the big scene with his breakout song, Who's Your Guy?

The singer, who has long been in the music business, disclosed how he couldn't afford one square meal a day until his creator came through for him.

Spyro, whose latest banger is making waves, encouraged his new fan base to love and embrace their creator.

