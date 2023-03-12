Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again made a fan very happy despite staying away from social media

Just recently, the music star extended his love to a fan, Phoebe, by following her on Instagram and sending her a DM

In the message Davido sent to the young lady, he told her that her videos always made him happy and she reacted excitedly online

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, is once again in the news over making one of his fans very happy on social media.

Just recently, a young lady, Phoebe, took to social media to share a video where she excitedly announced that Davido had followed her on Instagram.

The young lady, who is also a content creator, shared screenshot proof showing that Davido had truly followed her and it was not her clout chasing.

Young lady excitedly shares Davido's DM to her after he followed her on Instagram. Photos: @justkingphoebe_, @davido

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, she revealed that Davido even went further to enter her DM and sent her a message where he expressed his admiration for her works.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In the message, the DMW boss told Phoebe that her videos always made him happy.

He wrote:

“Ur videos make me happy.”

See Phoebe’s post below:

Social media users react as Davido follows and send DM to female fan

Phoebe’s video on Davido following her on Instagram and also sending her a message soon went viral online and raised a series of reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

harleesha__:

“Seriously ,thank you for making our Davido happy again ❤️.”

iamsussycounty:

“Seriously oh, thanks for making videos that’s makes Davido happy. .”

steinkardi_official:

“Congrats I know how you feel ❤️, your videos make me happy too .”

master_zeji:

“He no lie o! Your videos dey bring us joy!”

serwaa_anuforo:

“Awwwwn congratulations and thanks for making our Davido happy.”

nadis_nails1:

“You for kukuma keep quiet, make the anointing reach you, now, he will run away .”

freeman_nat:

“What's special about it? Me wen Jesus dey fellow in my going and come, I'm grateful for that .”

angeliktouchh:

“There was no need posting the chat,I think he doesn't like stuff's like that and might end up unfollowing.”

Davido gifts keke driver N1m after he plastered his photos all over 'machine'

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s Keke driver fan, Musa, has now spoken up after finally receiving N1 million from OBO.

Recall that a video had gone viral earlier of Musa’s Keke that had photos of the singer plastered all over it. Davido then showed interest in sending the boy some money.

A new video of Musa was made and the young guy was all smiles as he continued to speak on his love for Davido. According to him, he loves the singer so much.

Source: Legit.ng