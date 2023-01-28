A video clip of Burna Boy dressed up like a gorilla and chasing one of his biggest critic, MC Mbakara around in his house has gone viral

The singer is famed for usually referring to himself as a primate Ape, he seems to have now taken it to the next level and now embodies the gorilla traits in reality

In the viral clip seen online, the skit maker MC Mbakara could be seen begging Burna Boy to stop chasing him while he tried to escape from his own house

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has gone viral online after a clip of him dressed as a gorilla trends.

In the viral video, Burna was seen chasing after popular skit maker MC Mbakara who had called him out a number of times in the past.

A video of famous singer, Burna Boy dressed up like a gorilla as he attacks controversial skit maker, MC Mbakara has gone viral. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@themixnaija/@mcmbakara

Source: Instagram

The singer seems to be trying to prove a point, In the video Burna Boy didn't physically assault anybody, but he made sure scare the hell out of everybody in MC Mbakara's house as they were seen all running helter-skelter.

Burna Boy is famed for his lyrics about himself being a gorilla, he made use of the primate attributes in one of his songs.

One of Burna's famous, saying about being an ape is the lyric, "I be gorilla, but you can’t lock me in the zoo."

See the video of Burna Boy dressed as a gorilla as he attacks MC Mbakara at his home:

See how netizens reacted to Burna Boy's video attacking MC Mbakara in his home

@______uthman__ace:

"Dem no get 2by2 for that place nii."

@instabusinessman_vincent:

"What's burna boy doing like this nau?"

@urglies_:

"Ebuka come out from that thing osiso."

@fatboiy_slim:

"Wetin remain to happen for this internet again?"

@dandyiyke77:

"who kolo don kolo forget packaging."

@living_richhing:

"Burnaboy no get fuel him just kuku one enter zoo finally."

@flexystacy:

"Burna Boy likes rough play."

@fawazzy004:

"No be today nah everybody understand say na gorilla him be for Twitter."

Source: Legit.ng