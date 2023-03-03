The marital issues between much-loved actress Funke Akindele and her ex-husband JJC Skillz seem to be getting clearer among netizens

The Nollywood star’s estranged husband has been in the news lately over his new marriage with an Ebira woman

Music Mogul Soso Soberekon went on to taunt JJC Skillz after the news came that he had moved into his new wife’s house in Abuja

Funke Akindele’s estranged husband, JJC Skillz, has been in the headlines recently over his new marriage with an Ebira woman named Falilat Raji in Kano State.

The actress’s ex is yet to react to all the information circulating about his secret wedding with Falilat Raji .

Soso Soberekon taunts JJC Skillz over new wife Credit: @sososoberekon, _tosinsilverdam @funkeakindelebello

Source: Instagram

However, a popular music mogul known as Soso Soberekon has gone on to taunt JJC Skillz after an update made the rounds that he has moved into his new wife’s house in Abuja.

The music executive left the comment "Gigo" on the JJC Skillz post.

Netizens were quick to recall that there had been a time when Soso referred to Funke as the 'husband' to JJC Skillz. Not stopping there, he also termed him a Gigolo.

See the post below

Netizens react

queen_sog_empire:

"So funke was the husband "

annys_affordables:

"All this cut and join stories no Dey sweet post all evidence make we judge matter we are not like inec I promise."

beccaszn:

"My gender sef… ontop all the stories/baggages behind this JJC guy,person still chook head 9months later now baby don show."

grocery_avenue:

"Soso was right all along. God saved FunkeAkindele."

skye4real:

"He so savage!!. Someone needs to the Join Join Come truth."

megadiva196:

"yea and he went to another husband lazy man ."

energy20248:

"His usual them go soon throw him out… Gigolo oshi ."

JJC Skillz’s son Benito reacts to news of dad’s remarriage

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, JJC Skillz’s alleged remarriage drew a reaction from his estranged son, Benito.

Shortly after the news made the rounds that the music mogul had gotten married secretly to an Ebira woman named Falilat Raji in Kano state, Benito shared his thoughts on it.

The youngster dropped a comment on a post by Instagram blogger, Cutie_Jullss, and expressed concern for his father’s new bride.

