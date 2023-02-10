Reactions have trailed the viral clip of young Nigerian singer Skiibii and his gorilla friend both engaged in a dance off

In the viral video, Skiibii tried to outdo his gorilla friend with smooth legwork dance steps, but the costumed dancer made some great comebacks

However, the reactions that have stirred the most attention have been celebrity colleagues of Skiibii noting that the person in the gorilla suit is the famous dancer Poco Lee

A video clip of singer Skiibii and a Gorilla engaging in a fierce dance battle has gone viral online, sparking reactions from netizens.

In the trending video, Skiibii was seen exchanging dance moves with his gorilla friend as they danced to determine who was the best back-to-sender dancer.

However, what has stirred the attention of most netizens online is the suspicion that the person dressed in the gorilla costume was Poco Lee, while some have said it was Burna Boy.

Watch the viral clip of Skiibii taking on a gorilla in a dance battle:

See how netizens have reacted to viral video of Skiibii taking on a Gorilla in a dance battle

@zlatan_ibile:

"Poco_lee show ur face."

@wandecoal:

"Love it."

@badboytimz:

"Jackson Mayana."

@moziano_movenchy:

"Nor be Odogu be that?"

@jiganbabaoja:

"This guy with Hit e just Dey different."

@drdolorofficial:

" Skiibii you sabi dance o."

@sheyebanks:

"Cruise no dey finish for your side."

@sanyeri234:

"God cover me Back to sender."

@iam_emoney1:

"Keep making us proud star boy."

Fans react as Burnaboy dresses like a Gorilla to attack MC Mbakara in his home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has gone viral online after a clip of him dressed as a gorilla trends.

In the viral video, Burna was seen chasing after popular skit maker MC Mbakara who had called him out a number of times in the past.

The singer seems to be trying to prove a point, In the video Burna Boy didn't physically assault anybody, but he made sure scare the hell out of everybody in MC Mbakara's house as they were seen all running helter-skelter.

