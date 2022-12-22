Award-winning Canadian singer Justin Bieber is reportedly on the verge of closing in on a deal to sell his entire catalogue

Reports circulating on social media indicate that the Biebs is being offered around N89.1 billion

Social media users have weighed in on the matter saying the singer should reconsider because his catalogue is worth more than the money

Justin Bieber is following in the footsteps of other celebs who are selling their music catalogues. The star is reportedly in talks to sell his music catalogue of more than 15 years.

Justin Bieber is reportedly planning to sell his entire music catalogue for R3.4B. Image: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Bieber is unarguably one of the best singers of our time with hit songs like his debut Baby, Intentions, Sorry, Honest and I Feel Funny.

According to Daily Mail, the 28-year-old star is in talks with Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital to sell his catalogue which would include both his publishing and recorded music catalogue. The star boasts six albums and collaborations with some of the biggest names in the showbiz industry. Among them, are Drake, DJ Khaled and Usher.

Wall Street Journal reports that the deal would be the company's biggest deal. This after Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital reportedly bought Timberlake's catalogue earlier this year.

The news has been met with mixed reactions from social media users. Peeps said Bieber should not sell his catalogue is worth more than the money.

@TheMimiReign said:

"He’s too goated to sell it for that little.$200M is cheap."

@DJSCHEME_ wrote:

"Technically he’s selling his % in what he owns for the music. The label owns some and probably usher or whoever brought him to the label owns % on his early tracks im sure."

@HelloitsmrChase noted:

"I’m no expert…but giving up the possibility of collecting money for life from your catalogue for a lump sum is kinda risky. I understand just being in this position is crazy on it’s own, but wouldn’t it be best to own your master & always have an income even when you retire?"

Wizkid reveals Justin Bieber reached out to him for Essense remix

Wizkid's Essence featuring Tems was unarguably the song of the summer all thanks to Canadian superstar, Justin Bieber, who jumped on the remix.

Essence moved on to break records internationally as it has been widely accepted by audiences in different parts of the world.

In an interview with the American entertainment media platform, Complex, Wizkid revealed that Bieber reached out to him for the remix and he sent in a fire

Source: Briefly.co.za