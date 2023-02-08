A video has made the rounds showing a live band of white people performing one of Fela’s popular songs, Zombie

In the viral video, the band members were seen trying their best to sing the Fela song word for word to the dancing crowd

After the video trended on the Nigerian social media space, a number of netizens shared their interesting reactions

A video of an oyinbo live band performing Fela’s popular song, Zombie, has made the rounds on social media.

It is no longer news that Afrobeat is taking centre stage in the world but it was still quite interesting to see a band of white people performing one of the genre pioneer’s songs.

In the viral video posted by @notjustok on Instagram, the full band of oyinbo people was led by a female singer and other backup singers. They also had trumpeters, drummers, dancers and more as they performed Fela’s Zombie song.

Video trends as an oyinbo live band performs Fela's Zombie song to a dancing crowd. Photos: @notjustok

Source: Instagram

Despite the lead singer having a hard time following the song’s rhythm at the beginning of her performance, her backup singers seemed to make up for it and the crowd was obviously having a good time as they continued to dance in the viral video.

See the trending clip below:

Video of oyinbo people performing Fela’s Zombie song stirs mixed feelings among Nigerians

The viral clip soon made its way to the Nigerian social media scene and it raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens. While many of them were entertained and pleased by the performance, others shared their opposing views. Read some of their comments below:

princeneyo:

"They doing the best they can do , why some people up here hating ? U should be proud they trying."

ahmi_tonye:

"Ummm who’s the Oga at the back?"

balogsws:

"I can’t believe FELA didn’t win Grammy."

kleffmusic:

"Na our country issues dem dey use do night party."

jamieicepick:

"Not bad….afrobeat to the world e go soon clear their eyes even accent."

celebritytuff_rug:

"Very soon this will be the face of the originator of the song."

cassidyng1:

"This really exciting to watch ❤️"

sax_soundz:

"Them wan sha...tiff Africa to the very last point.... natural resources no reach them again , them gats tiff our brainwork, then rebrand am still tell us say na them get am."

trigger_otr:

"So entertaining."

fettywapngfrmdao1972:

"Na our pain rn them day use dance ."

