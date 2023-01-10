Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has called out Ghanaians who are attacking American rapper Meek Mill for shooting a music video at the Jubilee House

According to Shatta Wale, Ghanaians should channel their anger towards other pertinent issues that need solving

He further stated that Ghanaians should not be angry at Meek Mill for the video since he is a fellow African man and brother

Self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale, has shared his opinion on the current brouhaha regarding the Akufo-Addo government American rapper Meek Mill.

This comes after many Ghanaians expressed their frustrations after Meek Mill released a music video which was shot at the Jubilee House.

The Jubilee House is the presidential palace located in Accra and serves as a residence as well as the office of the President of Ghana.

After the video surfaced on the internet, Shatta Wale hinted that people who visit the White House in the United States of America are allowed to take photos and videos.

However, Shatta Wale noted that he does not understand the agitation of many Ghanaians since President Akufo-Addo is the mastermind of the 'Year of Return' initiative, that seeks to encourage diasporans to visit Ghana.

He called such persons "villagers" for attacking Meek Mill and referred to Meek Mill as a brother to Ghanaians.

In a series of tweets on social media, he hinted that Ghanaians cannot do anything because Meek Mill has already shot the music video and it is out there.

The 'On God' hitmaker then urged Ghanaians to pay attention to other matters of interest that need solving rather than lash out at Akufo-Addo.

