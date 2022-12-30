It was a memorable moment for fun seekers in Lagos as top Nigerian music star stormed the Eko for Show – Wave of Afrobeats concert on December 29

A video from the event showed the moment music veterans D’banj and Timaya thrilled the audience alongside Kizz Daniel

Another video showed veteran singer Daddy Showkey bringing back sweet memories as he performed some of his evergreen songs

The Eko for Show – Wave of Afrobeats concert went down in Lagos on Thursday, December 29 and it came with memorable moments for fun seekers as they saw the likes of D’banj, Timaya, Kizz Daniel, Vector among others perform live on stage.

An exciting video from the event showed the moment D’banj, Timaya and Kizz Daniel shared the stage together as they performed Vado’s hit songs Cough and Buga.

Daddy Showkey thrills with dance moves. Credit: @timayatimaya @kizzdaniel @daddyshowkey

Source: Instagram

Another highlight was veteran singer Daddy Showkey’s performance as he thrilled the audience with some of his dance moves and evergreen songs.

See the video of Timaya, D’banj and Kizz Daniel’s performance below:

See the video of Daddy Showkey’s performance below:

See the video of rapper Vector’s performance below:

See the video from Duncan Mighty's performance:

Netizens react to Timaya, D’banj and Kizz Daniel’s performance

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

oluwa.charly:

"Dbanj na u sing d song comot make we see road Abeg."

tmp_offisial:

"I love seeing d’banj happy ."

03mediaceo:

"This is how it should always be."

isioma.nathan:

"I miss Dbanj. We need more performers."

mc_itubaba:

"From legend singer to backup singer .... dbanj just Dey play oo."

uncle_dayo:

"I love this. I wish all the big artistes can be this supportive to themselves."

kuwait_4t:

"After pocketing our owo ori ."

Kizz Daniel and Wizkid's cheerless greeting stir reactions

Wizkid and Kizz Daniel trended online over a video of them exchanging pleasantry.

The viral clip came with different body language from the two singers which has stirred reactions from netizens.

When Kizz Daniel and Wizkid were introduced to each other, they shook hands, which didn’t come with the kind of vibes and enthusiasm many were expecting.

