A video of rap musician Blaqbonez’s encounter with a fan is currently making the rounds in the online community

During his performance, the rapper had reached out to collect a gift from a fan who had been trying to get his attention

Upon receiving the gift, which appeared to be a wrap of Indian hemp, Blabonez quickly returned it to the individual

Rapper Blaqbonez sparked funny reactions from members of the online community after he was spotted in a video with a fan.

Apparently, one of the rapper’s fans had tried to show him some love at a recent show where he was performing.

Rapper Blaqbonez returned a gift from a fan. Photo: @blaqbonez

Source: Instagram

The viral clip making the rounds online captured the moment Blabonez took a moment to acknowledge the fan who was reaching out to him.

The rapper also received a gift from the dedicated fan but was quick to return it after seeing what had been given to him.

From indications, the rapper had been given a stick of Indian hemp by his fan. Watch the video below:

Social media users react

official_marleytalker said:

"Wahala Wahala Wahala."

anyibillion said:

"Oga no want kolo."

leponky said:

"Emeka I love you bit no every artist suppose remove cloth."

eboss_nation said:

"Na just normal street ot e nor know Wetin dem wrap for inside before e go smoke Wetin go mk am mad on stage."

official_gbengawhite said:

"Why you go dey give Blaqbonez SK give him Canadian Loud."

godsent_onah said:

"na smoke be that thing wey my guy reject, Emeka get home training like me."

realyusfaith said:

"Brother zazu u go carry am ."

"star_dee419 said:

"Wetin be this."

DJ Tunez defends Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that DJ Tunez took to social media with a series of tweets defending Wizkid's interview.

According to the DJ, Wizkidw wasn't exactly referring to Nigerian rap musicians when he said the genre of music is no longer alive.

DJ Tunez called on fellow colleagues in the Nigerian music industry to instead focus on driving African music forward.

Mixed reactions have since trailed DJ Tunez's comment, with social media users coming after him just like they did for Wizkid.

Source: Legit.ng