International Nigerian Afrobeat singer Wizkid has, in a lot of ways, cemented his place in the annals of history and his feats as a tremendous performer shall be a thing of folklore

Big Wiz, since his big break into the international music market, has consistently shown what it meant to be a show stopper, shutting multiple concert venues across the world

His most recent was so great that the legendary American hip-hop artist Busta Rhymes had to take time to hail the Nigerian music icon

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled at least five influential concerts Wizkid has headlined and shut down in just 2022 alone

Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, is arguably the greatest musician to have graced the Nigerian music industry.

He is a performer extraordinaire and a master show-stopper. Wizzy isn't a prolific dancer, but his grace on stage and presence is a thing of dreams.

Legit.ng in this article has highlighted five extraordinary times that Daddy Yo' 's shows broke the internet, and the music world held sway for days as it trended.

1. O2 Arena, London:

Big Wiz is the first headline Nigerian artist whose tickets for his show at the O2 Arena got sold out within 12 minutes of it going on sale.

The show was first billed for just a day but had to be extended for two more days as tickets for the shows kept getting sold out in less than ten minutes of it going on sale.

The three-day event took place between November 28 to December 1, 2021.

2. Madison Square Garden, New York:

Wizkid is the first Nigerian artist to headline a New York Madison Square Garden (MSG) concert hall show.

It was an epic moment. However, since Daddy Yo's record-breaking show at the MSG, other musicians like Davido and Burna Boy have all headlined shows at the garden, but Big Wiz was the first, and it was a sold arena.

Wizzy's first show at MSG was in 2021 during his US Starboy fest for his album Made In Lagos. However, Big Wiz recorded another epic win in 2022 as his show at the MSG for his new album More Love Less Ego was also a huge success.

Big Bird Wiz is also the first African artist to sell out the Madison Square Garden within one month of tickets going on sale, and even got a plaque for this feat.

3. Accor Arena, Paris:

Machala, in late 2022, took his Afrobeat sounds to the French isles, yet another tremendous success.

The 20,300 concert hall was also sold-out, with people clamouring for another day. Wiz descended from the hall's roof onto the stage at this show. A definite Big Wiz doings.

4. NEC, Birmingham:

The NEC open-air concert was another outrageously successful show in 2022. The eight-hour show was a record breaker that saw people of all races, mostly whites singing every lyric of the Afrobeat sound Machala served.

It was on record that the show was supposed to be for 10,000 persons, but it had to be stretched to accommodate 7,000 extra as demand for the show was outrageous.

5. Broccoli City, Washington DC:

At the Broccoli City fest held in Washington DC, United States, Wizkid performed on stage again with his somewhat protege Tems.

They did together a rendition of their global hit Essence. The Broccoli City festival hall has a capacity of 15,000, and it was fully packed out for Wizkid's concert.

