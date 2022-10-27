A Nigerian pastor has gone viral online after she recommended a trendy new Afrobeat song to her congregation to go and listen to

Mavins record label artiste Johnny Drille recently dropped a new track that has gained popular acclaim but maybe not enough recognition

The song is a rendition of good friendship, long-lasting relationship and bonds that goes beyond superficial feelings

A female Nigerian pastor has gone viral online as she was captured on the altar certifying and recommending an Afrobeat song by Johnny Drille to her congregation.

The new song that the Mavins record artiste recently dropped went viral when Don Jazzy, the CEO of Johnny Drille's label, jumped on the track and did a cover of it.

A Nigerian pastor went viral online after recommending Johnny Drille's new song to her congregation. Photo credit: @johnnydrille/@instablog9ja

The track titled, 'How you my friend', is one of the biggest songs across Nigeria over the last few days and has been doing amazing numbers.

Johnny's song can't just do no wrong at the moment as it has now become one of the most prevalent raves at the moment.

Watch the moment a Pastor recommended Johnny Drille's new song to her congregation:

See how netizens reacted to the Pastor who recommended Johnny Drille's song below:

@_sueldelioness:

"The song is a beautiful song, it reminds us to be there, and love one another and this practically interprets Christianity."

@official_faithadama:

"Let’s promote inspirational and uplifting songs not screaming and noise."

@yahyah_md:

"Normal normal Naija pipu too like noise as music...Johnny Drille is a lyrical King sha."

@preciousbeautyplusplus:

"This isn't a church. Johnny drilled is not a gospel musician"

@amandachisom_:

"That son is definitely uplifting and a deviant from the regular a*s, money and women. Everybody can relate to it."

@thederricktopaz:

"Such a beautiful song and that's the actual reason the church was created..."

@davidspendsir:

"Pastor wife you sure say Johnny no dey drille you like this."

@poshandfaces:

"That guy did a job on that song but most of u appreciate portable more and songs that u will hear “shake your bum-bum and the rest of them."

