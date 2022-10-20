A lady couldn't hide her excitement after she spotted Davido's Lamborghini Aventador in what seemed to be a basement

The excited lady could be heard repeating the popular "I don't want to be a mechanic" line as she moved closer to the expensive car

The video which has gone viral has stirred funny reactions from many netizens, with some advising the lady not to move too close

A video which showed the moment an excited lady saw Nigerian music star Davido’s Lamborghini Aventador has gone viral.

The lady, who looked very excited, was heard in the video repeating the popular ‘I don’t want to be a mechanic’ line as she moved towards the expensive car while making a video of it from different angles.

Lady gushes over Davido's Lamborghini. Credit: @davido @naijaeverything

A caption on the video read:

“Davido this car is so fresh, Baba Imade”

See the video below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng picked some of the reactions from netizens below:

iamotika:

"No go Dey cast person location."

lee_charles_uzoma_

"Na wen u go to fix Benz u go know say mechanics Dey chop money."

mentaleo_1313:

"Make davido just vex give the girl the lambo."

ojototheworld:

"No be mechanic dy fix up motor again cuz I no want understand this matter again."

lavishbhadboy:

"Make your mama no work nah."

lordess_hair_empire:

"Shaa no break glass."

aj_beautytouch:

"If you break anything there."

vincent_richie133:

"If you don’t wanna be a mechanic then you better Hustle for yourself ."

choconaughty:

"Then work hard."

big_zeehh:

"Before nko but make she sef get her own money it’s important."

Davido shares cute video of his son Ifeanyi dancing

Nigerian music star Davido is excited as his son Ifeanyi Adeleke, who he had with his love interest, Chioma, turns three years old on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

A delighted Davido took to his Instagram page to share a funny video of Ifeanyi dancing amid cheers and applause from those present.

Sharing the video, Davido wrote:

“Birthday boy in 1hr!!!! otilloooo!! ”

