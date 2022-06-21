Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy , has during a conversation with DJ BigN said some interesting things about YBNL star, Ololade Asake

, Don Jazzy revealed that Asake has blown his mind since the past week and said loads of positive things about him

The veteran music producer also referred to Asake as Nigeria's Lil Wayne after a close look at his musical displays

Veteran Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, is full of praises for popping singer, Ololade Asake.

The Mavin Records boss praised the YBNL signee and hailed his music prowess during an interesting interview with DJ BigN.

Don Jazzy hails Asake's talents. Credit: @donjazzy @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

DJ BigN asked Don Jazzy about what has blown his mind in the last week and he replied that it is Ololade Asake.

He further went on to explain that the Sunga crooner impressed him:

"I feel he is such a brilliant artist, he's an all rounder, he's one of those artists that we don't get all the time but when they come, you just know that a star has been born. There was a video that I watched on Youtube, I don't know if it's Clout TVor Glitch where he was performing live.

"He was performing an acoustic I said ha this boy has all the elements because I have already heard Sungba I'd heard Trabaye and Omo Ope."

The producer said other amazing things about Asake and his unique music style.

Don Jazzy added that taking a closer look at Asake, he looked pretty much like a popular American rapper, Lil Wayne.

Watch the interview below:

