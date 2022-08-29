Fast-rising Nigerian singer Asake has been trending for days following a clip from his recent music video with Fireboy

Several people have taken to social media with videos of hilarious recreations of the video, and some men recently jumped on the trend

Details such as the rapid blinking of their eyes and foil on their teeth got people commending their efforts

Popular fast-rising act Asake was featured on Fireboy's Bandana. The music video recently dropped, and a clip from it has gone viral.

People couldn't get over Asake's teeth grills, dressing and most importantly, the rapid blinking of his eyes in the video.

Nigerians react as old men jump on Asake TikTok challenge Photo credit: @aro_olopolo

Source: Instagram

Since it became a trend, different people have taken to social media to drop their own versions. A group of men, both old and young, got people talking with theirs.

The men in the video donned matching fits with foil on their teeth replacing grills, fake Asake tattoos on their necks and jewellery.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

As expected, the eye blinking detail was not missed, and the video was placed alongside the original version.

Watch the clip below:

Nigerians react to the video

only1_ednariches:

"Waitin be dis? Asake go drink water tire for dis song before e throat go dry tire."

cerenorobs:

"The last dude got me laughing."

just.celestina:

"Asake don suffer"

stepho_bahbo_st:

"I no go talk anything."

crystalsparkle0:

"Asake would not like this."

oanodenu:

"People sabi cruise for this country sha."

nanya_star:

"Y’all play too much on this app."

fabulousosayaomo:

"naija tiktokers are something else."

preciouskingz0:

"It's the Asake written in baba's neck for me?."

officialyaayi:

"Make una leave Ololademi asake alone nah."

this_nickygram:

"Nah foil them out for teeth so??"

Asake opens up on how Olamide took his career to another level

Popular singer Asake a.k.a. Mr Money is the latest music artiste who has made it to fame, thanks to Olamide.

Asake joined the likes of Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Fireboy DML, among others who, through Olamide, made it to fame.

The singer, who Olamide signed to his Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBN) label in February 2022, has nothing but good words to say about his boss.

Source: Legit.ng