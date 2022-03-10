Peter Okoye of the PSquare group has sparked massive reactions on social media after making an important announcement

The singer announced that PSquare will be going on a world tour and said details about it would be shared soon

Peter also bragged about PSquare's stage presence and Nigerians have reacted differently to his tweet, most of the demanded new music from the duo

Peter Okoye of the reunited PSquare group has hinted about the veteran pop stars going on a musical world tour.

The singer took to his verified Instagram page to share photos of PSquare doing their things on stage and made the announcement in the caption.

PSquare to embark on world tour. @peterpsquare.

Source: Instagram

Peter bragged that the world tour is coming to different cities and promised to share its details soon.

He also bragged about their energetic stage performances:

"Psquare World Tour Loading…. Announcement soon! Coming to City near you! Kings Of Stage."

Check out his tweet below:

Hilarious reactions to Peter's announcement

Twitter users have reacted differently to Peter Okoye's announcement about PSquare's world tour, most of them demanded for a new song instead:

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Techdrive2020:

"Make una drop song na."

Teebaze:

"Please we seriously need a new song from you guys before the tour, try and make it happen."

Fasheg6:

"No city near una wey dey plan O2 Arena."

Papijendi:

"Psquare fit shut down O2."

Fan_blood_of_officialikiba:

"And don't forget to come in Tanzania please please please #psquare."

MussaBinIssa1:

"Please can you go Arena 02 then we see the challenge."

TissyBoy4:

"Need you to shut down the O2 ! Songs like senorita, omoge etc!"

Ivieemiko:

"Y’all should’ve never broken up."

We'll shut down O2 with or without new song: PSquare

In a related development, previously reported that PSquare brothers might be the set of Nigerian musicians to shut down the London O2 Arena after Davido.

Peter Okoye, who seemed very sure that they will close down any arena, took to Twitter to ask their fans if they should have an O2 or Wembley concert.

While some of their fans gave them go ahead, most Nigerians are of the opinion that they have to shut down the country first before going outside.

Source: Legit.ng