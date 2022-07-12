A year after veteran singer, Sound Sultan died, his younger colleague, Burna Boy, has given a shoutout to him in his grave

The Grammy-award winner in one of his tracks on Love Damini album said he should have reached out to Sound Sultan before his death

In the track, Burna Boy also hinted that he is trying to be a better person and talked about his anger issues

Burna Boy took over social media with the release of his latest album, Love Damini, which has been getting interesting reviews from his fans.

In the last track of the album, the African Giant insisted that he needed to show more love to people while they were still alive.

Burna stressed the need to talk to people before it gets too late as he made reference to his late grandad.

The singer regretted not talking to his late colleague, Sound Sultan, before his death:

“I should have talked to Sound Sultan more before he died. I should show people more love while they are still alive. I should always know the way my people feel inside.I’m trying to be a better man, I’ve been trying, I got it all but I still got my anger.”

Sound Sultan's death was announced in July 2021 after battling throat cancer in the US.

The late singer cemented his place in the hall of fame with his popular song, Jagbajantis released in the year 2000.

He has gone on to release 8 albums before his death with the 9th released after his death,

