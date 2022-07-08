It's new music Friday and the Nigerian music space is buzzing as some of its biggest names dropped some of their new projects and we just can't get enough

This article intends to do a minor review of the new songs/albums released and the ones to watch out for over the next few days

Burna Boy's hugely anticipated #LoveDamini, dropped earlier today at midnight and some tracks on the projects should definitely make it onto your weekend playlist.

Songs you need to listen to for the weekend Photo Credit: @burnaboygram/@Koredebello/@crayonthis

Source: Instagram

It's a festive weekend and the spirit around the country is high. At least for some, it means no work for some days and to help enjoy this break, here are some lovely new songs to cruise through the weekend with easy;

1. Korede Bello: Bella

Record label: CasperTainment

Genre: Pop, Afrobeat

Producer: Ozedikus

Song cover:

Unique sell point of the song: Korede seems to have finally found his voice and feet, this is a super dope jam, with a surreal flow and melody

2. Crayon: Ijo (Laba Laba)

Record label: Mavins

Producer: Sarz

Song cover:

Unique sell point of the song: As ever any song produced by Sarz it gives a unique catchy beat and an easy sing-along vibe

3. Ceeza Milli ft Sammie Ca$h: Paper

Record label: Aristokrat Records

Producer: Milla Mix

Song cover:

Unique sell point of the song: Of the songs on Ceeza Milli's sophomore studio project, "Paper" definitely stands out and it gives a head-bubbling vibe. It simply conveys a message of where he is at the moment focused on making the "Mulla"

Albums

4. Burna Boy: Love, Damini

Record label: Spaceship Entertainment

Genre: Afrosounds, Afrofusion

Album Art:

Top choice songs on the album: Dirty Secrets, Cloak & Dagger(feat. J hus), For My Hand (feat. Ed Sheeran), Different Size (feat. Victony)

5. A-Q, Blaqbonez & M.I: Behold the Lamb

Record label: Cordless/Chocolate City

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album Art:

Top choice songs on the album: Chasing Designers, Groupie feat. Oxlade, Fears

