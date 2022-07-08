Music Friday: Korede Bello's "Bella" and 4 Other Songs/Albums That You Need to Add to Your Weekend Playlist
- It's new music Friday and the Nigerian music space is buzzing as some of its biggest names dropped some of their new projects and we just can't get enough
- Legit.Ng in its will to always serve its readers with quality content took a dive into the pool of songs released over the course of the week to help you update your weekend playlist
- This article intends to do a minor review of the new songs/albums released and the ones to watch out for over the next few days
Burna Boy's hugely anticipated #LoveDamini, dropped earlier today at midnight and some tracks on the projects should definitely make it onto your weekend playlist.
It's a festive weekend and the spirit around the country is high. At least for some, it means no work for some days and to help enjoy this break, here are some lovely new songs to cruise through the weekend with easy;
1. Korede Bello: Bella
Record label: CasperTainment
Genre: Pop, Afrobeat
Producer: Ozedikus
Song cover:
Unique sell point of the song: Korede seems to have finally found his voice and feet, this is a super dope jam, with a surreal flow and melody
2. Crayon: Ijo (Laba Laba)
Record label: Mavins
Producer: Sarz
Song cover:
Unique sell point of the song: As ever any song produced by Sarz it gives a unique catchy beat and an easy sing-along vibe
3. Ceeza Milli ft Sammie Ca$h: Paper
Record label: Aristokrat Records
Producer: Milla Mix
Song cover:
Unique sell point of the song: Of the songs on Ceeza Milli's sophomore studio project, "Paper" definitely stands out and it gives a head-bubbling vibe. It simply conveys a message of where he is at the moment focused on making the "Mulla"
Albums
4. Burna Boy: Love, Damini
Record label: Spaceship Entertainment
Genre: Afrosounds, Afrofusion
Album Art:
Top choice songs on the album: Dirty Secrets, Cloak & Dagger(feat. J hus), For My Hand (feat. Ed Sheeran), Different Size (feat. Victony)
5. A-Q, Blaqbonez & M.I: Behold the Lamb
Record label: Cordless/Chocolate City
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album Art:
Top choice songs on the album: Chasing Designers, Groupie feat. Oxlade, Fears
Burna Boy’s Love Damini, Wizkid’s More Love, Less Ego, Other Music Albums Fans Are Eagerly Waiting for in 2022
The year 2022 promises to be another year of fine music albums as some Nigerian superstars had announced their intentions to drop their body of works.
Despite already having some big albums in the year, fans are still anticipating some of the top acts to drop their albums as they promised to do in the year 2022.
