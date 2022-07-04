There is no doubt Johnny Drille is one of the best Nigerian vocalists with a good voice as well lyrical content that has made him unique

The singer who sings alternate rock has numerous songs which are mainly focused on love and relationship

He is one singer that has a love song for every stage of a relationship, whether you are single, in a relationship, or even just got 'served'

John Ighodaro, better known as Johnny Drille, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, producer with more talents than many know of.

Johnny Drille made it to the limelight after he made a cover of "Awww" by Di'Ja, a former Mavin artist, and since then has been in the spotlight even though he is underrated.

Johnny Drille assures his lover in 'Love Don't Lie' Credit: @johnnydrille

However, Nigerians who have a flair for good music, especially when it comes to romance, love and relationship, would easily give it to Johnny Drille as one of the few standouts in this category.

As Johnny Drille marks his 32nd birthday today, July 5, Legit.ng come up with a list of love songs by Johnny Drille that would make singles want to change their relationship status.

1. Odo ft Styl Plus

This song can be used to profess love to your romantic partner. It comes with a feature from veteran Nigerian love singers Styl Plus, who were considered the version of West Life.

With Styl Plus' voices backing Johnny Drille's powerful voice, it would be hard for anyone to say no to love. But, before you know it, your eyes are shut, and all you can think of is changing your relationship status.

2. Driving In The Rain ft Ladipoe

This is one song that tells the story of when you finally meet someone that holds your "mumu button" after years of forming 'hard guy or lady.'

Before you know it, you are ready to walk in heavy rain to see your lover. You keep making endless and unrealistic promises, going as far as telling them they can put a call to you anytime, even in your dreams, and you will be there to pick up.

3. My Beautiful Love

When you find it hard to explain how you feel, play this song, and it finishes the job for you.

Even after being called all sorts of names from friends for falling in love, Johnny Drille went on to say ''they say that I am a fool, I will gladly be a fool for you."

To end 'My Beautiful Love', the singer added a call to action that says ''call me when you hear this song."

4. Love Don't Lie

This song comes with a funky kind of beat, and it confesses love and gives assurance. Johnny Drille says his love doesn't lie, and she can call him anytime as his battery doesn't die.

He says: "my love is true, my love is for you cos I would move the world for you and when you think it is over, don't worry it's never over, there is hope for you."

If not careful, the lyrics would keep playing in your head even after the song ends.

5. Halleluyah ft Simi

This is a song of jubilation when you finally summon the courage to confess your love, and you get the energy and vibes in return.

Johnny Drille and Simi in this song tell a love story, and it is capable of making you give a relationship a trial if you are not in one already.

6. Count On You

This romantic song by Johnny Drille is for every lady out there and comes as a form of assurance from the male partners.

If she is not sure you will always be there for her, you can use this song to assure her she can love and count on for support.

7. Dear Future Wife

If you are still single and searching, this song by Johnny Drille is one you want to listen to.

This song is you telling her to accept you the way you are because, like Adam and Eve, you were ordained to be together.

Johnny Drille hints at making street music

Talented singer and songwriter Johnny Drille may soon change his music genre as he hinted that he could start making street music.

This comes after Johnny Drille shared the result of a social experiment he carried out recently.

The video the singer shared showed him going to the street of Lagos like an ordinary everyday guy. Johnny Drille, who visited the Obalende area of Lagos, was surprised no one knew him or paid attention to him.

