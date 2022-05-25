An angry Nigerian man has called out talented singer, Wande Coal, for backing out on his promise

In a video making the rounds online, a young man recounted how Wande Coal promised to give out N1m to the winner of his Gentility challenge

The man also claimed to have been the winner after his video gathered over 3 million views and noted that the singer is yet to keep his promise

Talented Nigerian singer, Wande Coal, has now been called out on social media by an aggrieved man who feels cheated by the music star.

A video made the rounds online of the angry man blasting Wande Coal and accusing him of not keeping to his N1 million promise.

According to the unidentified man, Wande had promised to give the money to the winner of his Gentility challenge as he encouraged them to share videos of them dancing to his song online.

The slighted man posted a screenshot of Wande’s tweet where he made the promise as he continued to blast the singer.

The man noted that he got over N3.5 million views on the same song but he was yet to receive the monetary reward from the singer.

In his words:

“Wande Coal, the story no clear. You actually promised a million naira for the best video for your Gentility song. Bro I got over 3.5 million views on this same song, that’s one of my videos because I did several which is the highest views on TikTok for that Gentility song. Bro your song hit Top 1 for Apple music, Baba you don cash out.”

Where is the money? man asks Wande

Not stopping there, the man claimed Wande has refused to drop the money even though they pushed the song for him. The guy added that the singer cannot do it alone and proceeded to ask about the money. He said:

“Baba we no hear anything for the money, I say make I ask how far wetin dey sup about the money, the story no clear bros. Clear us, where the money dey because na me get highest views o and I get highest likes. Where the money dey bros?”

Mixed reactions trail video as man calls out Wande Coal over Gentility challenge

Read what some internet users had to say about the man’s complaints below:

Official_djcora:

“Ontop my money.”

Bigiitheblogger:

“Ogbeniii go hustle no Dey wait for free money make you carry your camera commot for mirror.”

Santii.corleone:

“Na your papa money?”

Lifeandtimesofpaulkings:

“Olodo highest like different from best video.”

Djtiv0:

“Agreement is Agreement o .”

Oluwajohnell:

“He feature you for the song ?? Abi na you do beat for am?”

Awee_009:

“Nah ur papa money?”

_Precky:

“Business is business it’s strictly financial....I see some poor people here saying shey Na ur money.”

Hmm.

