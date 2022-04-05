South African internationally acclaimed DJ and music producer DJ Black Coffee made the country proud when he scooped a Grammy Award

DJ Black Coffee took home the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for his 2021 album Subconsciously

The took to his Instagram page to share a lengthy tribute thanking those who played a part in the production of the masterpiece

DJ Black Coffee has dedicated his first Grammy Award to his children. The internationally acclaimed DJ said his children had to put up with him being on the road.

DJ Black Coffee dedicated his first Grammy Award to his children in a lengthy Instagram post. Image: Getty Images and @realblackcoffee

Black Coffee who was accompanied to the awards ceremony by his son Esona Maphumulo said having his son by his side as he wins the international award brought him great joy. He wrote:

"This award is dedicated to my kids who have had to put up with me being on the road working on this Music. I love you, thank you for your unwavering and unconditional love. You anchor me.

"@esonaaaa , to have dedicated my first album to you not knowing what it would yield and now witnessing you by my side proudly holding my first Grammy award was a moment too great and precious for words. Sharing the moment with you has been an incredible experience."

The Superman hitmaker also thanked those who took their time out to work on the album. He also encouraged young people to not give up on their dreams as they will come true one day. He added:

"I also dedicate the award to every African child who has a dream of excelling in anything they envision, I want to affirm that it is all possible."

