AKA shared that he has reached 50 million plays on Apple Music when he took to social media to celebrate the major milestone in his music career

The rapper has been giving South Africans hits since he dropped his debut album, Alter Ego, in 2010, hence he's one of the most-played artists on the streaming platform

Supa Mega's fans - called The Megacy - took to his comment section to congratulate him for his consistency in Mzansi hip-hop and promised to continue supporting their fave

AKA took to social media to celebrate a huge milestone in his music career. The rapper has clocked 50 million streams on Apple Music.

Supa Mega has been consistently dropping hits since dropped he released his chart-topping debut album, Alter Ego, in 2010. He has dropped hits such as Victory Lap, Fela In Versace, Run Jozi, All Eyes On Me and Jika, among many.

The star took to Instagram to celebrate his latest achievement. He thanked the Megacy for always bumping his songs.

Mega captioned his post:

"Over 50M plays on @applemusic and counting???? Thank You to the Megacy for the love and support at all times."

His fans flooded his comment section to congratulate him for always leading the way in the cut-throat Mzansi hip-hop industry.

bongisilinda_za said:

"I’m definitely part of that 50 million streams."

wendy_mothata wrote:

"In Mega we trust, trust, trust until the finish."

morolotumelo commented:

"The Mega we trust until the finish. Long live Supa Mega live long. Lead the wave, show them the way. KING FORBES."

mphomchunu_ said:

"We thank you for the music and staying true to yourself. And most of all thank you for the family you gave us, Megacy."

theguythatyouhate added:

"Crazy because people still hate on Mega, but undeniable fact is Mr Forbes is a GOAT. They can go argue with themselves."

AKA shares tribute to Riky Rick

Riky Rick's death shocked South Africa. The award-winning rapper and father took his own life in the early hours of February 23.

The rapper's family confirmed his death in a statement to the press and social media. They also requested some privacy during this difficult moment.

Rapper AKA took to Instagram to pour his heart out in a lengthy post. He spoke about how men in South Africa are fighting generational traumas with no one to share their burdens with.

