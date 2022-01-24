Music star, Yemi Alade, made a hilarious remark to an overzealous fan who demanded she should collabo with Tiwa Savage and other female music stars

The fan opined that female musicians should do more working together in a male-dominated industry so as to help their careers

Yemi told the fan to rest because the year has just started and he shouldn't be giving her work to do

It looked like a fan of music bit more than he could chew as he tried to advise music star, Yemi Alade about her thriving career.

The fan, Daniel Regha, said Yemi should with other female stars in the year 2022, especially with Tiwa Savage.

Yemi Alade replies fan who told her to work with Tiwa Savage. Credit: @yemialade @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Daniel opined that the music industry is dominated by male artistes and barely gives room for females to thrive.

He advised the females to stick together as one so as to boost their music careers.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Yemi jokingly replied:

"Osey Lucozade boost. Path finder! career coach! feminist! torch bearer of female musician! counsellor Oya rest! 2022 just started, Don't give me work."

Check out the interesting exchange below:

Reactions

Nigerians have commented on Yemi Alade's reply to Daniel, some of them feel she overreacted.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mannequin_lordess:

"But he didn’t say anything bad."

Tucci_x:

"She makes good Twitter response than good music."

Poshest_hope:

"Twitter people and giving unsolicited advice!!!"

Olatunjieunice_:

"Her vibe is contagious sha see reply."

Kennypaul4life:

"It's her energy to her Commentators she always fires back at them."

Mssdipo:

"He hasnt said anything bad now why re they quick to attack."

Apia_ikuku:

"That guy is always advising celebrities how to run there business, career and love life. The question is, does he even have his own life together?"

Yemi Alade threatens fan who complained about her weight

Legit.ng previously reported that Yemi Alade got people laughing over her response to a fan who had something to say about her weight.

The fan said she has added weight and the singer agreed to have gathered more flesh.

In the funny video response she did, Yemi said she would eat the fan who made the comment.

Source: Legit.ng