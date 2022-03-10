Music star Blaqbonez recently took to his Twitter page in a bid to celebrate an important milestone in his career

Blaqbonez shared a screenshot showing a moment back in time when his single, Bling, occupied the number one spot on Apple Music’s Nigeria Top 100

When a troll suggested that Buju made the song ‘blow’, Blaqbonez was quick to clap back and note that no one has ever helped his songs become hit records

Rap star Blaqbonez has gained a reputation on social media as an artiste who goes the extra mile in spreading the gospel of his music.

The Commander crooner recently took to Twitter with a post in which he looked back in time to celebrate an interesting moment in his music journey.

Blaqbonez 'knock' troll for saying Buju helped his song 'blow'. Photo: @toyourears/@blaqbonez

The rapper posted a screenshot showing the time his song, Bling, was the number one record on Apple Music’s Nigeria Top 100 chart.

Blaqbonez had equally mentioned that the screenshot should be tendered as evidence whenever people make attempts to ridicule his journey in the industry.

However, a troll on the platform used the opportunity to pass a swipe at the rapper. The individual had noted that it was only Buju’s input in the record that made it become a hit song.

Responding, Blabonez made it clear that he has no ill thoughts for Buju while stressing that no one in the industry has ever helped his songs become hit records.

See the exchange below:

Netizens support Blaqbonez

lionkingpow said:

"How Buju take Carry Him ? Bonez Don dey give us Bangs before the arrival of buju..."

theekeji said:

"Give Blaqbones his Medals . Man dey try. He hawks his music on his head and everybody can attest to it. Make una no Dey use Buju underrate other artist."

michael._u said:

"Haha. This blaqbonez dey do heavy promotions for his songs himself oo."

dapo05 said:

"The kind of effort this guy has put in his music craft ehn….. e soppoz don blow pass wizkid and davido…… but God knows best."

officialdanielrolland said:

"Blaq bonez even made people notice buju after bling bling."

vidichampagne said:

"He ain’t lying tho. His hooks are fire!"

Blaqbonez recounts days of humble beginning

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Blaqbonez shared how he made several failed attempts before he reached the level he is at the moment.

Blaqbonez in a series of tweets said when he made his first N200k he planned to use in buying studio equipment, his mother converted the funds for something else.

The rapper also explained how a sound engineer gave him bad news after recording a mixtape that crashed with his system.

