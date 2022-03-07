The female DJ, Dorcas Shola Fapson who opened the much talked about Davido's London O2 Arena concert has replied critics who complained about her choice of music

The actress turned DJ said it is only normal to start the concert with Wizkid's song so as to ginger the crowd before Davido comes on stage

Dorcas also said she would do the same if opening a Wizkid show and declared there's no big deal loving the superstars the same way

The DJ who opened Davido's hugely successful concert at the London O2 Arena, Dorcas Shola Fapson has explained her reasons for one of the important decisions she made on the night.

DJ Dorcas who is also an actress stated that she would do the same if given the chance to open a Wizkid show as that is the only means to ginger the crowd:

DJ Dorcas shares her views on Wizkid and Davido music. Credit: @davido @ms_dsf @wizkidayo.

Source: Instagram

"If I was opening Wizzy's show, the first song I will is Dami Duro because I've got to ginger the crowd, I can't open Davido's show with his songs because he's going to come back and perform those same songs so it's going to lose the ginger."

She further urged the fans to use their senses when commenting on her page and they shouldn't disturb her happiness.

DJ Dorcas finally stated that there's no big deal in being a 30BG and Wizkid FC at the same time.

Watch her video below:

Nigerians react differently

Social media users have reacted differently to DJ Dorcas' statement.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Fashion_magicblog:

"This generation don't need reply, because you will continue to defend yourself when you start explaining."

Symplychi_oma:

"Wizkid is the best . Davido is the best . Burna boy is the best."

Official_kahlan:

"I’m a fan of Bigwiz and also Davido fan #and there’s nothing Negativity fans can do about it."

Wealthyforever:

"People who don’t understand show biz will have a problem with this."

Symplygoldie:

"See as crowd Dey shout, we love both of them abeg."

Source: Legit.ng