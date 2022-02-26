Nigerian music artiste and YBNL boss, Olamide, has left social media users buzzing following a recent video

The rapper and boss, in the video, is seen hanging with an upcoming singer, having jumped on his song

Several internet users have reacted to the video with many hailing the rap star for always helping upcoming act

Olamide Baddo has made yet another upcoming elated after jumping on his song.

The artiste identified as Lil Cash Pablo took to his Instagram page of over 100k followers to share some videos hanging with Olamide as they worked on a song.

An excited Pablo captioned:

"King Badoo Say Make I no worry say I’m Next to Blow Thank you @olamide Released date Soon Help me to tag him and Thank him for me he is indeed a Legend."

In the video, Pablo and the YBNL boss are seen in a room with a few others, listening to a song supposedly their song.

Watch the video below:

Fans hail Olamide

The video which has since gone viral was reshared by Goldmyne TV and left quite a number of people impressed with Olamide's willingness to help upcoming acts.

Check out some comments below:

femiy_artmazing_african:

"We no deserve olamide honestly.. this guy na god."

dg01335:

"Olamide is the street king he keeps proving himself."

slim_teez95:

"Tis retirement way tis man want go lasan na to they bring artist come shock everyone."

just_one_williams:

"Only one street legend❤️❤️"

ayomitesam:

"Make una give olamide the music industry."

cslarkofficial:

"When you become a Demi-god all you do is to bless others "

nwankwe_precious:

"Pray this one won't be acting like Portable. God bless "

ayomidemuiz_:

"Hmmmm…I’m short of word . Baddo ,Street Messiah❤️"

Olamide announces YBNL's new signee, shares his lovely freestyle video

Olamide Baddo has scored yet another high number among Nigerian music lovers as he made an announcement of a major addition to his ever-growing YBNL family.

The singer took to his Twitter page to announce Asake Music as a YBNL latest signee and also shared a freestyle session of the youngster in the studio.

Asake won a lot of fans over with his calm freestyle as they welcomed him to one of the fastest-growing record labels in Nigeria.

Portable brags about being richer than Agege-based colleague in call-out video

Controversial rising star Portable has directed a call-out video at an industry colleague on social media.

In the clip making the rounds online, Portable reminisced about the days when he was still struggling and how the senior colleague in question allegedly refused to help him to the top in the industry.

The Zazu singer recounted how he had approached the singer for collaboration and how he vehemently refused even after his producer begged on his behalf.

